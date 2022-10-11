Singer Rex Orange County has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed he assaulted her six times. The woman said he did it twice in West End of London and four more times the next day. A representative for Rex Orange County said that he was shocked to hear these allegations and looks forward to clearing his name in court. A trial date has been set for January 3, 2023. Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp To Square Off in Federal Courtroom for First of Four #MeToo Trials.

View Tweets Here:

The 24-year-old artist appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny the allegations. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, O’Connor was released on unconditional bail. A provisional trial date has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.https://t.co/84TjRTUlD9 — Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)