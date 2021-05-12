Allu Arjun is seen entering his house and being greeted by his kids with bright smiles. The actor was quarantined for the past 15 days after testing positive for Covid 19 on April 28.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)