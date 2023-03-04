Andrew Tate is suffering from lung cancer, says his manager, who goes by the name of Jules. Tate's manager took to his Instagram and confirmed reports of the former professional kickboxer having the fatal disease. Check it out. Andrew Tate May Have Lung Cancer, Delay in Biopsy Could Be Fatal, Suggests Leaked 'Medical Report'.

Andrew Tate Diagnosed With Cancer:

Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that the disgraced media personality has been diagnosed with lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/KKoQplLm3e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)