Andrew Tate, a professional kickboxer from Luton and social media influencer who recently had a spat with Greta Thunberg on Twitter, has been diagnosed with suspected lung cancer. His medical records have been leaked on social media sites. According to the medical record, he will be taking treatment in a hospital in Dubai. Tate has a lesion in his lung which can be cancerous. Tate is currently has been imprisoned in Romanian jail for over two months. He has been accused of charges like human trafficking, rape, forming criminal gang to exploit women. His brother Tristan has been arrested, too. Andrew Tate Released From Romanian Jail? Fake News About Release of Online Influencer Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Andrew Tate's Medical Records From King's College Hospital London in Dubai Leaked

Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer. Cancer could be incurable now pic.twitter.com/AQd7oEnXRq — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 2, 2023

