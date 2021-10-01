Indian actors, filmmakers, and movies won big at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans (Geeli Puuchi) grabbed two awards, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, and others also received recognition. Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Amruta Subhas took home trophies in the best actor/actress and supporting actor/actress categories respectively. Check out all the Indian winners below.

