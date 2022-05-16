Doja Cat has been ruling the music charts for quite some time now, she is now celebrating another significant achievement by winning the Best R&B Album at the Billboard Music Awards, but that is not the only thing she is in the news for. Doja is known for wearing bold and extravagant outfits. Still, she might have outdone herself with her Schiaparelli gown with a structured waist and bare chest with only mesh covering the top and golden nipple pasties underneath. Doja carried a gold planet shaped purse with her, and the cherry on top was her unique gold cast toe cap that she wore with her gown, keeping her hair up and her makeup bronzy, Doja looked stunning in these pictures shared by her stylist.

