Blackpink's Lisa gets featured on the cover of V Magazine's fall 2022 issue. The K-pop queen looks no less than an angel on the cover of the world's most acclaimed pop culture and fashion magazine. The official Twitter account of the publication shared a video and a snap of the cover page and it's already making rounds on social media. BLINKS hail Lalisa Manobal as the first ever Asian girl who graced the cover of the magazine. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Turns Into Squid Game’s ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Doll, and She Nails the Cute yet Creepy Halloween 2021 Look (View Pics).

Check The Tweet:

#LISA of @BLACKPINK is our cover star for #V138, our new fall 2022 issue! 💗✨ Head to https://t.co/yBhgP2wyW3 to discover the story + pre-order your copy of V138 today on https://t.co/wVCIakTfYV before it sells out! pic.twitter.com/BSyYS9YDsY — V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 22, 2022

Watch Video:

THE SOUND OF V—ARE YOU READY? #V138—LAUNCHES TOMORROW AT 8AM EST 💗✨ PRE-ORDER PERIOD IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY—GET YOUR COPY NOW AT https://t.co/Tm7ooLuHeb BEFORE IT SELLS OUT [ON NEWSSTANDS BEGINNING AUGUST 30] pic.twitter.com/l8xww5mpDD — V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 21, 2022

BLINKS Are Super Happy!

I don't know if you realize but lisa is the first asian star to appear on the cover of v magazine. She is really the main event pic.twitter.com/d6D4Z27Ivw — MarLA semi ia (@MarLALISA_) August 22, 2022

Woah!

She’s here!!! Lisa as the First Asian Star to grace the the main issue cover of V Magazine! wow this deserve a Million tweets lilies. are you up for it? lets go higher Retweet and Reply: LALISA NEW GLOBAL VOICE#LISAforVMAGAZINE#LISAXBVLGARI #v138 pic.twitter.com/sO839Cta2m — tal (@lalisam112233) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)