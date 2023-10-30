Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail continues to see a decent growth at the box office. The film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra saw a good collection on the third day of its release. The total collection of 12th Fail stands at Rs 6.70 crore in India. 12th Fail Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Sees Good Jump, Collects Rs 3.60 Crore in Total.

12th Fail Collections

CONTENT IS KING, AUDIENCES ARE KING MAKERS… #12thFail flies on Day 3, packs a HEALTHY SCORE in Weekend 1, the glowing word of mouth has come into play… The pre-#Diwali phase + #INDvsENG #CWC2023 haven’t impacted its biz… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr… pic.twitter.com/fwH7AuXcSp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2023

