The 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in Australia where Kartik Aaryan will receive a prestigious award for The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema on August 11. Multiple of his films will also be screened like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more. Kartik Aaryan Is ‘Feeling Pink’ in London! Chandu Champion Actor Hides His Face With a Emoji in New Mirror Selfie.

View Kartik Aaryan Update:

KARTIK AARYAN TO BE AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS AWARD IN AUSTRALIA… The 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 will award the prestigious The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema Award to #KartikAaryan on 11 Aug 2023 in #Melbourne, #Australia. The award will be… pic.twitter.com/9TrGaiemQP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)