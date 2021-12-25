Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sports drama 83 has performed okay-ish on its opening day i.e December 24. The movie which is based on the iconic world cup win of the Indian cricket team in 1983, led by captain Kapil Dev had high hopes. Well now, all eyes are on the weekend (holiday) collection. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and many more.

83 Box Office Day 1:

#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1… Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets… #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz… #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*… Fri ₹ 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/S0Iq7bhVUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)