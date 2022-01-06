Kabir Khan directorial 83 which released in the theatres on December 24 is inching close to Rs 100 crore club. The sports drama which depicts the World Cup victory of team India in 1983 was able to mint Rs 1.12 crore on its thirteenth day at the box office. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 95.92 crore.

