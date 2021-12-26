A lot was expected out of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 which released in theatres on December 24. Now, after a not-so-good start at the ticket window on its opening day, the film has managed to perform decent on day two )Christmas) with Rs 16.95 crore at the box office. The total collection of 83 is now Rs 29.59 crore. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and is based on the most iconic chapter of Indian cricket, the 1983 World Cup.

83 Box Office Collection:

#83TheFilm struggles on Day 2… Shows growth [34.10%], but big jump missing… Premium multiplexes saviour… Cities/towns *beyond metros* + mass circuits poor, despite #Christmas holiday… Below expectations… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr. Total: ₹ 29.59 cr… #India biz. pic.twitter.com/chhawBI4Te — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2021

