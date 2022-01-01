Ranveer Singh’s film 83, based on Indian cricket team’s historic win during the 1983 World Cup, hit theatres worldwide on December 24, 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film had opened to fantastic reviews from fans and critics. However, it didn’t shine much in terms of its box office collection. The total collection of 83 now stands at Rs 76.23 crore.

83 Box Office Update

#83TheFilm benefits due to #NewYear celebrations and an open run, with no new film arriving in cinemas yesterday… Should have another good day today, while tomorrow [Sunday] will again see a boost in biz… [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 76.23 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/KsipfcaHUm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)