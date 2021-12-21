Ranveer Singh starrer '83 will be hitting the theatres on December 24. The film has been declared tax free in the capital ahead of its release.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

'83' DECLARED TAX FREE IN DELHI #83TheFilm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)