Yami Gautam is all set to play a dark character on the screen in Disney+ Hotstar's A Thursday. The film will chronicle the story of a playschool teacher who takes 16 of her students as a hostage and makes a set of demands to the Mumbai Police. Her crazy antics not only rattles the police and the city but send shockwaves through the country and its leaders. A Thursday will be streaming from 17th February 2022 on the OTT platform.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

