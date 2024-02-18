Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to celebrate the birthday of their nephew, Aaman Devgan. The Bollywood power couple shared adorable photos on their respective Insta Stories capturing special moments with the birthday boy, who is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film. The post shared by the Singham Again actor also included an adorable throwback picture of Aaman. Meanwhile, Kajol wished Aaman “the most awesome year ahead' in her heartfelt message”. Ajay Devgn’s Nephew Aaman Devgan To Make His Bollywood Debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Next – Reports.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol’s Birthday Posts For Aaman

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ajaydevgn, @kajol)

