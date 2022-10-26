Aayush Sharma has turned a year older today and he ringed in this special day with his family, colleagues and friends from the industry. Pictures from Aayush’s birthday bash have taken internet by storm. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Kriti Kharbanda and many others were spotted at the party. Take a look at the pictures and videos below: Salman Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Being Diagnosed with Dengue, Attends Aayush Sharma's Birthday Party (View Pic & Video).

Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma

Familia

Salman Khan

Ramesh Taurani

Palak Tiwari

Shehnaaz Gill

Glimpse From Inside Party

Neha Sharma

Kriti Kharbanda

