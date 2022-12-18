Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers won Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few pictures from the event, posing with hubby dearest and baby girl Aaradhya and even flaunted the trophy bagged by the team. She mentioned in her Insta post, “We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen…” Jaipur Pink Panthers Win Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Title, Beat Puneri Paltan 33–29 in Final.

The Bachchans At Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Final

