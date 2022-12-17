Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 season as they defeated Puneri Paltan by a margin of 33-29 in the final at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor stadium in Mumbai. Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the title after eight long years. This is their second PKL title.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Win Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Title

