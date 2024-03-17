Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, is celebrating her 50th birthday today. On her special day, Abhishek Bachchan shared a video compiling some special moments between him and his Shweta di. The actor also penned a heartwarming note that read, 'Happy Birthday, Shwetadi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you.' Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Dad Amitabh Bachchan Sends His ‘Endless’ Love to Dasvi Actor As He Wishes Him on His Special Day.

Abhishek Bachchan Showers Birthday Love On Sister Shweta Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)