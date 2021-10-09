On October 9, Ayushmann Khurrana announced his new film titled Action Hero. For this one, he will be collaborating with Aanand L Rai once again. The film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. Along with this, he also shared a quirky teaser of his movie which sees him narrating, "dikkat bas ek hi hai, mujhe ladne ki acting aati hai, ladna nai."

Watch Teaser Video:

Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero Directed By - #AnirudhIyer Written By - @Neerajyadav911 & #AnirudhIyer pic.twitter.com/G5zYRr7jOt — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 9, 2021

