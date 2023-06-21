Adipurush continues to mint fab figures at the box office worldwide. With the latest numbers in, it shows that this mythological drama will soon hit Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has grossed Rs 395 crore worldwide. Adipurush Movie Review: From ‘Okayish to Worst VFX’, Prabhas – Kriti Sanon’s Film’s Special Effects Garner Mixed Reactions From Fans.

Adipurush Collections

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)