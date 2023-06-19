Jammu witnessed heated protests as a group of demonstrators gathered to voice their demands for a nationwide ban on the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush. The protesters expressed their discontent by burning effigies. The controversy surrounding the movie has escalated, leading to heightened tensions between the filmmakers and certain sections of society. Fronted by Prabhas, Adipurush has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. Adipurush: Amid Backlash for Kriti Sanon, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Video As Sita From Ramayan 'On Public Demand' – WATCH.

Check Out The Video Here:

VIDEO | Protest in Jammu against Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' demanding a national ban on the movie. pic.twitter.com/svvXsvtWZ1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023

