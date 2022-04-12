Om Raut's Adipurush now has a new addition to its cast. As it's Sonal Chauhan who has officially joined the star cast of the film. The magnum opus already features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in key roles. FYI, Sonal herself confirmed the news and mentioned she's 'excited' about it. Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh Rejoices As He Wraps the Shooting of This Prabhas-Starrer (View Pics).

