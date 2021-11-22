Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on November 21. It was a grand affair for which the couple’s family members, friends and colleagues from the industry were seen in attendance. Aditya’s bride Anushka looked ravishing in a lavender lehenga and she accessorised her outfit with beautiful jewels. Actress Krystle D’souza, Anushka’s bestie, shared a picture of ‘the beautiful bride and with her tribe’. The girls along with the bride looked stunning for the occasion.

Team Bride

