After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt Becomes Victim of Deepfake Scandal in Disturbing Viral Video

The rise of AI-generated deepfake technology has taken an unsettling turn as Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt becomes the latest target. A disturbing video circulating on social media features a girl bearing a striking resemblance to Alia, adorned in a blue floral co-ord set, engaging in inappropriate gestures towards the camera. However, it's crucial to note that the video is a manipulated deepfake, with Alia's face seamlessly superimposed onto another person's body. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Delhi Police Writes to Meta for URL of Account From Which Video Shared on Social Media.

View Alia Bhatt's Video Here:

Alert 🚨 #deepfake#RashmikaMandanna#AliaBhatt After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt's Deepfake video is now being Circulated. pic.twitter.com/2HqrsiNHhG — L O K I - God Of Multiverse (@DDieheart) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)