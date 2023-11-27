After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt Becomes Victim of Deepfake Scandal in Disturbing Viral Video

Recently, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif also became victims to deepfake videos which stirred up the internet. And now Alia Bhatt has also fallen victim to the same, which shows the actress' face replaced on another woman's, making obscene gestures towards the camera.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2023 04:52 PM IST

The rise of AI-generated deepfake technology has taken an unsettling turn as Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt becomes the latest target. A disturbing video circulating on social media features a girl bearing a striking resemblance to Alia, adorned in a blue floral co-ord set, engaging in inappropriate gestures towards the camera. However, it's crucial to note that the video is a manipulated deepfake, with Alia's face seamlessly superimposed onto another person's body. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Delhrc="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search.png" alt="Search" />

View Alia Bhatt's Video Here: 

