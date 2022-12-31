Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a cool ‘Rollercoaster’ video from her vacay in London and it’s a perfect one from her end on New Year’s Eve. Ahead of New Year 2023, the actress has shared how 2022 was a rollercoaster ride and she’s hoping for a fantastic 2023. She mentions in her Insta post, “It’s been a Rollercoaster..Leaving back all the hardships and the negatives.. Taking forward only HOPE ..because hope is the seed to a DREAM that can manifest into reality.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra Chills With Fam and Sister Shamita Shetty in London (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Hopes For A Fantastic 2023

