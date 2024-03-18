Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his death anniversary. She shared a photo of him on this occasion to pay a touching tribute. Along with the photo, the Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your blessings.” The post she shared also included a childhood image of Aradhya, where Aishwarya's father was seen holding her granddaughter as she kissed him on his cheeks. In another photo, she was seen beside her mother, Brindya, and daughter, Aradhya Bachchan, with the image of her late father displayed in the background. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Krishnaraj Rai, died in 2017 at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Has Left the House of Her In-Laws and Is Living Separately – Reports.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

