Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared a hilarious video featuring his actress-wife Kajol to mark World Listening Day 2022. Taking a dig at Kajol's habit, the clip saw the DDLJ star talking and Ajay being a patient listener. sitting besides him. Well, this also shows how the duo share a great bond as hubby-wife. Cute and funny! Kajol Announces Her Web-Series Debut With a Fun Video; Show to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)