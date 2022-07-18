On July 18, Kajol took to Instagram and announced her digital series debut. Without revealing much deets, the actress dropped a video that sees her her saying 'aa rahi hu apna show lekar' only on Disney+ Hotstar. The superstar in the clip looks the happiest. Are you excited? Kajol Is Totally Slaying It in a Purple Dress in Latest Reel on Instagram (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)