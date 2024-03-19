Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, was spotted arriving at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards. Bollywood's Khiladi was joined by his Ajnabee co-star Bobby Deol, who is currently celebrating the success of his film Animal. The actors were seen sharing a heartwarming moment as they arrived for the award night. Akshay and Bobby were seen sharing a warm hug as they smiled and posed for some pictures obliging to the paps. The video of the Ajnabee actors has now gone viral on social media. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Gives a Glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff From the Film’s Trailer, and It Will Leave You Wanting for More (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol Share a Light Moment at the Award Night:

