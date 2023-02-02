Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have teamed up for the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But before you get to watch the duo in the action thriller, here’s a glimpse of them dancing together to the song “Main Khiladi” from Akshay’s upcoming flick Selfiee. We bet, watching this Insta Reel would surely brighten up your day and would make you too want to groove to this party track. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Start Shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Thriller (View Pics).

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

