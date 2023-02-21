Ameesha Patel has approached Bombay High Court challenging the service tax levied on her. The actress claimed that a show cause notice was issued to her without any hearing, reports Bar & Bench. The matter has been adjourned until March 28. Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel in Cheating and Cheque Bounce Case.

Ameesha Patel Case

Ameesha Patel has approached the #BombayHighCourt challenging levy of service tax. Patel has claimed that she has been issued show cause notice without being granted a hearing. Central tax dept sought time to file reply. Matter adjd to Mar 28.@ameesha_patel pic.twitter.com/LRcY5LQAqb — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 21, 2023

