Ameesha Patel has landed herself in a huge legal trouble. According to reports, a film producer (Ajay Kumar Singh,) has registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against the actress and her business partner. Reportedly, a warrant has been issued against Patel by Ranchi court over Rs 2.5 crore fraud. Gadar 2 First Look Poster Out! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 11, 2023 (View Pic).

Ameesha Patel in Legal Trouble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)