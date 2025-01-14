Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, a film directed by Rakesh Roshan that launched both Hrithik and Ameesha Patel into stardom. On January 14, the actor celebrated the film's 25th anniversary by sharing a series of handwritten prep notes from 27 years ago on Instagram. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled the intense preparation that went into his debut. He also expressed relief at seeing proof of his resilience. "So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do," he wrote on X. FYI, Hrithik-starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is currently streaming on ZEE5 and has also been re-released in theatres to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Hrithik Roshan Admits Being Nervous About ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Re-Release, Shares How His Sons Critiqued His Guitar Skills (Watch Video).

Hrithik Roshan Shares Handwritten Notes From '27 Years Ago'

#25YearsOfKahoNaaPyaarHai - My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle… pic.twitter.com/EDDhJomKSu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)