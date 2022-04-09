Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share the news that his son, Abhishek Bachchan's film Dasvi has become one of the Top 10 Trending films on Netflix worldwide. Big B shared a poster of his son calling him his 'pride'.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)