Amitabh Bachchan was granted interim injunction by the Delhi High Court. He previously filed a suit seeking protection of his publicity rights against frauds, KBC scams and more being run by using a fake voice like his or even photographs. Amitabh Bachchan Files Suit in Delhi HC Seeking Protection of His Personality Rights.

View Tweet Here:

Fake KBC Lottery, Frauds: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Injunction In Favour Of Amitabh Bachchan In Suit Seeking Protection Of Publicity Rights @nupur_0111 https://t.co/cspeWEPalN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)