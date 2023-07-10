Amitabh Bachchan who religiously meets sea of his fans, outside his Mumbai home, every Sunday was recently seen promoting his next while interacting with his admirers. The global superstar was spotted wearing Project K hoodie as he met his fans outside Jalsa. Indeed, this what you call superb marketing! Project K stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Footage From Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Film to Be Unveiled at the Event!

Amitabh Bachchan in Project K Hoodie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

