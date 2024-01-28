Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his social media accounts. The iconic actor consistently shares glimpses into both his personal and professional life, creating a unique connection with his fans. On January 28, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself making a goofy face. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "can someone please suggest words for this POST.. !!!??". Fans started reacting to this hilarious post by Big B, and the majority of the followers were reminded of the same thing, which is a popular song from the actor's film Don. One user wrote, "Khaiy ke pan Banaras wala khol de band akal ka tala". While another wrote, "Khaike paan banaras wala !!!". Amitabh Bachchan's Response to Naveen Jindal's Pic of Them Meeting at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony is Important For All Tiranga Lovers - Here's Why!.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)