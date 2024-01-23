Industrialist Naveen Jindal took to his social media to share a picture with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan when they met in Ayodhya during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sharing the picture with Big B, he wrote, "The timing couldn’t have been better as tomorrow we complete 2 decades since the historic judgement granting us the freedom to proudly fly our national flag, the #Tiranga, every day of the year.". Sharing the post on his handle, Big B replied, "yes indeed , it was a historic victory .. I proudly fly the Tiranga at my home now , every day". For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan had previously shared in one of his blogs that earlier private citizens were not allowed to hoist the national flag, except on certain days. Naveen Jindal, who was a Member of Parliament back then, moved the court for the issue and got the right to hoist the flag. In his blog BigB wrote, "He won the decision in his favour and immediately I started flying National flag in our homes." 'Jai Siya Ram!' Amitabh Bachchan Shares Divine Picture From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Check Out Big B’s Reply to Naveen Jindal’s Post Here:

yes indeed , it was a historic victory .. I proudly fly the Tiranga at my home now , every day .. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/TQHc3Xdoyo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2024

