Anand Ahuja is clearly missing his wifey Sonam Kapoor and baby boy Vayu. He penned one of Khalil Ghibran’s song titled "On Children" and mentioned in his post how much he is missing the mother-son duo. It is an unseen pic of Sonam who is seen carrying baby Vayu in her arms. Anand writes, “missing you both too much”. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Poses With Husband Anand and Baby Boy, Introduces Netizens to Her Son – Vayu Kapoor Ahuja!

Anand Ahuja’s Post For Sonam Kapoor And Vayu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)