Ananya Panday celebrated her belated birthday today at an eatery in Mumbai with close friends. Dressed in multi-coloured mini dress, the Dream Girl 2 star shared glimpses from her birthday lunch on Instagram which featured Suhana Khan, Orry and more. To note, Ananya was in Maldives where she celebrated her 25th birthday on October 30 with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday Birthday: Actress Shares Photo Dump From Her Maldivian Vacay and It's Pretty Fascinating!

Ananya Panday Celebrates Birthday With BFFs:

Ananya Panday Instagram

Suhana Khan for Ananya Panday's Birthday Lunch:

Orry for Ananya Panday's Birthday Celebrations:

