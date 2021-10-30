Ananya Panday has turned 23 on October 30 and on this special occasion the young actress has received a sweet birthday wish from Ishaan Khatter. The two are reportedly said to be dating each other, however, have not made anything official. On Ananya’s birthday, Ishaan has shared a post for his rumoured girlfriend by posting pictures from their Maldives vacay. He mentioned in his post, “May the truth, strength and love always be with you”.

Ishaan Khatter’s Birthday Wish For Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

