It is Ananya Panday’s 23rd birthday on Saturday (October 30) and from family, industry buddies and fans, all are showering the young actress with thoughtful posts across social media platforms. Mommy Bhavana Pandey and dad Chunky Panday have also shared a series of throwback pictures of their gorgeous daughter and wished her a very happy birthday. These pictures of Ananya are from her childhood days and she looks like a cutie patootie.

Bhavana Pandey’s Birthday Post For Her Gorgeous Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Chunky Panday’s Birthday Post For His Heartbeat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

