The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's next, Animal have dropped an important update about the movie today. Well, as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film's first look will be unveiled on December 31 at midnight. FYI, the flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol playing important roles. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged, Bearded and Bloodied Look From Upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film Leaks Online and is Going Viral! (View Pic Inside).

Animal's First Look on December 31:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)