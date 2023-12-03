Jaydev Unadkat has taken to social media to criticize the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, for what he perceives as glorifying misogyny. In his Instagram story, Unadkat expressed his concern about the film's portrayal of toxic masculinity and the potential negative impact on society. He emphasised the importance of social responsibility in filmmaking and urged for a more thoughtful approach in storytelling, especially when dealing with sensitive issues. Animal: Bobby Deol Embraces the Darkness in Upcoming Film, Portraying an Obsessed and Savage Antagonist.

View Jaydev's Post Here:

