Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal in Delhi. The handsome hunk’s badass avatar from the sets of the film has gone viral across social media platforms. Ranbir looks dapper in a blue suit, smoking cigarette and posing against a luxurious hot wheel that has some weapons loaded in its trunk. This viral video from the upcoming gangster drama has left his fans excited already. Heart of Stone Release Date Out! Alia Bhatt Starrer To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Films To Release on August 11.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video From Animal

