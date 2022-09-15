Anshul Chauhan is on cloud nine as she got the perfect gift from Chakda Xpress co-star Anushka Sharma. The actress arranged a surprise meet up with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for Anshul on the occasion of her birthday and she indeed couldn’t contain her excitement. Anshul shared a few videos and picture of her big fan moment with Virat and thanked Anushka for it. She mentioned in her post, “My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli”. Anushka Sharma’s BTS Moments From Netflix’s Chakda Express Is Full of Surprises! (Watch Video).

Anshul Chauhan On Meeting Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshul Chauhan (@anshul14chauhan)

