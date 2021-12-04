Antim: The Final Truth made a steady start in the box office, but after week 2 the collection shows an impressive change on the total amount. In day 8 which falls on week 2, the gangster-drama stands at a total of Rs 30.60 crore. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial was released on the theatres on November 26 and the movie has garnered mixed responses from the critics and audience. On day 7, the movie earned Rs 29.35 crore and the BO collection of Day 8 looks quite nice.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Antim slips on [second] Fri, with #Tadap eating into its biz… #BO numbers should show an upward trend on Sat and Sun, especially in #Maharashtra… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ngY2LQl0Vz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2021

