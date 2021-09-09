Right before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, makers of Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Antim drop a super energetic festive song featuring Varun Dhawan. Titled Vighnaharta, the song stars Varun Dhawan as devoted as ever as he starts off reciting the beautiful Ganesh shloka and the energy of the song goes on another level after that. Salman Khan's cop character doing the Ganesha aarti is the highlight of the song whereas Aayush Sharma grooving alongside Varun Dhawan is also a true treat to watch. Antim Song Vighnaharta is surely going to be many Ganesh pandal's top song this season.

Watch Antim Song Vighnaharta Below

